Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 spoilers: Is Brayden in trouble?







Come next week on Starz Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 is going to be here, and with that comes plenty of cause for excitement. There is a lot to be excited for in terms of what lies ahead, especially courtesy of Tariq starting to feel the heat of some of his past decisions.

Take, for example, him letting his best friend Brayden in on some of what he’s been up to. We know that Brayden is a smart guy, and he’s more than capable of using his social skills to navigate all sorts of crazy situations. Yet, there is a key difference between navigating a school environment and then also dealing with Monet Tejada’s operation. That’s a place that is as dangerous as they come.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

Tariq’s hands are tied, fearing that fully letting Brayden in on their arrangement with the Tejadas has put him on a violent collision course with Cane.

Obviously, we want to see Brayden make it through this situation with Monet in one piece; yet, there does need to be some more consequences to some of Tariq’s actions. We don’t want to say that his journey has been easy, but he hasn’t seen the world come crashing down on him fully as of yet. From what we know about the Power universe, this is something that we have to expect before the story starts to settle down.

