Virgin River season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Well, here is where we can state some largely good news: All signs point to the series, starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, coming back for another batch of episodes. While the renewal hasn’t been confirmed as of yet by Netflix, there have been reports for a while now that the show was quietly working on new episodes. It’s a little strange that the streaming service wouldn’t go ahead and announce more new episodes now, just to ensure that there is some excitement starting to generate from the fan base across the board.

Nonetheless, we’re happy to know that more episodes seem to be coming, and if production has in fact been underway for a while, they could be ready at some point in 2021. That is good for the sake of continuity, and ensuring that fans aren’t going to be forced to wait all that long in order to see whatever comes next. With its unique setting and dramatic storytelling, Virgin River is one of those series that you can get hooked on very quickly. Not only that, but it’s one of those shows that tends to relish its under-the-radar status. Not everyone reading this article may have heard of it just yet, but it’s developing more and more of an audience with each passing week. That is a great thing, given that there are a lot of shows at Netflix that tend to get lost due to the wide array of programming that they have.

So when will there be news of a Virgin River season 3 renewal? Our feeling is that they can do this in a few weeks, once most viewers are done with season 2. We do think the story definitely dictates more, given that there are reports aplenty out there that a cliffhanger is coming.

