Ratings: The Masked Singer – Thanksgiving Day gamble pays off big







Who says that programming doesn’t work on Thanksgiving? The Masked Singer just proved otherwise with some monstrous ratings last night.

The latest new episode, which featured the Broccoli being unmasked as Paul Anka, ended up generating a fantastic 3.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than ten million viewers — making this the highest-rated episode since the Super Bowl installment. Beyond that, it’s the top-rated episode since the season 1 finale.

What The Masked Singer effectively proved is that there is value in its format, where you don’t have to see prior episodes in order to enjoy the present one. It also had a little bit of luck on its side, given the fact that the NFL game between the Ravens and Steelers was postponed. Odds are, it would have lost some of its viewership if it was airing opposite that.

Regardless of the lack of competition, this rating more or less means that Fox will probably run new The Masked Singer episodes on Thanksgiving for many years to come. While we’ve seen over the years reality TV shows lose some steam, this one is special just because of how its episodes can be seen as standalones. What Fox just needs to make sure of over the coming years is that they continue to craft episodes that work for both show veterans and also newcomers who are maybe checking out some of these masked performers for the first time.

Will all of the viewers from last night stick around for the rest of the season? Probably not, but when the dust settles Fox probably won’t be too upset. They’ve gotten a good bit of what they want out of the series already.

