SEAL Team season 4 spoilers: Show boss on key questions ahead







Are you set for the SEAL Team season 4 premiere to arrive? New episodes are going to start airing on Wednesday night, and we know already there are some key decisions at hand for many different characters. Clay, Jason, and Ray were all put in positions where their lives could veer into different directions, and that is a part of the intrigue with this show. Being a Navy SEAL in this capacity is not a job that you have forever — you’re putting yourself out there in danger week in and week out, and you need to be at your peak physical ability in order to do it. That’s without even getting into the mental side of things, which is certainly critical in its own right.

So how sill some decisions be made in the early going this season? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Spencer Hudnut had to say about the road ahead:

“…Most of these characters sort of find themselves at these crossroads — and that includes Mandy (Jessica Paré), who’s obviously questioning her role. So, a lot of these characters will make some choices in these first few episodes. But some of them will have choices made for them, because things will be out of their control. You know, there’s still this Marsden letter kind of floating out there….”

One other thing that Hadnut notes is that the story for the first two episodes, which starts with Jason and Cerberus stranded from much of the team, will focus in part on the Team dog’s own future. Cerberus has gone through a lot since the start of the season, so even in that sense, there’s a lot to think through when it comes to the future.

Clearly, there is going to be a lot to look forward to when the series returns — the hard part will be waiting for it.

