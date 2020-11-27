The Undoing episode 6 (finale) preview: Is Grace’s family in danger?







Are you ready for the finale of The Undoing to be here? In just over two days from the time of this writing, you will have an opportunity to explore a number of different things. There is, of course, the aftermath of what we learned (or seemingly learned) about Henry — is he really responsible for the death of Elena? We’re not quite sure as of yet, even if the evidence is pointing there.

What’s so curious to us now is the implication that has the case goes along, Grace and her family could find themselves in a larger sense of danger. For more, be sure to check out the newly-released synopsis (per SpoilerTV) below:

Haley considers the ethical implications of her defense strategy; Grace takes safety measures for her family and herself as courtroom theatrics increase.

The part of this that is new from some of the ones we’ve seen already is the inclusion of the word “safety,” further evidence that there is a heightened sense of danger present as this case goes along. Where is this danger coming from? That’s one interesting question, but it’s clear that the more outlandish the courtroom becomes, the more all parties involved are going to be worked into a frenzy.

For Haley, one big question is just going to be whether or not her tactics are really worth it. How far is she willing to go in order to ensure the case goes in her favor? It’s pretty clear at this point that The Undoing lives within a world of moral ambiguity; yet, that doesn’t mean that certain characters face no responsibility or feel no guilt over some of their specific actions. There’s a lot of ground that will need to be covered over the course of the finale, and we’re curious to see what the story looks like.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Undoing right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Undoing episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back to get some additional insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







