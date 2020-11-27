Blue Bloods season 11 video: Vanessa Ray, Marisa Ramirez talk favorites







We’re just one week away now from the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere! We know that it’s been a long wait, but the great news is that we’re just about at the end of it. The Reagans are back, and we’re hoping that there is a lot of exciting material for them to tackle.

(There is a small teaser that you can see over here — it doesn’t spoil much, but it does signal the tone of what’s to come.)

So while you do wait for the series to come back on the air, why not hear a little bit more from some cast members? We’ve shared a few videos already of various actors discussing their favorite episodes, and now we’ve got videos featuring Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray. Both of them have a little fun discussing the episodes that they have fond memories of, and they may actually surprise you.

Take, for example, that it was Marisa who said that the Jamie – Eddie wedding was her personal favorite. Why? A lot of the fun for her was getting to be with the entire cast — it’s rare for someone who doesn’t get to take part in family dinner. Meanwhile, Vanessa notes that she really liked the “honey-do” episode from last season, mostly because of a last-minute costume fitting that allowed her and Will Estes to get a little into the holiday spirit. We imagine that any chance to do something outside the norm on Blue Bloods is very-much exciting.

