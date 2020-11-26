Outlander notes: Sam Heughan’s movie is filming; Thanksgiving message







Happy Thanksgiving to all of our fellow Americans out there, and anyone else choosing to celebrate! We are back with another edition of Outlander notes, and of course this one is themed around the holiday.

With that in mind, let’s bring you a video celebration courtesy of the folks over at Starz! There isn’t anything in the way of new footage here, but is nice to see the show getting in the holiday spirit. We know that it’s been a long time since the show was in production in Scotland, so we’re just grateful the the show behind the scenes is still working to acknowledge the community out there. It keeps us engaged!

Also, in random Outlander-adjacent news, did you know that a Scottish deerhound won the National Dog Show this year … and that the dog’s name was Claire? If you didn’t hear about it, head over to the link here and read our full report from earlier.

To home, to family, to great health… and to our entire #Outlander clan this #Thanksgiving. Sláinte! pic.twitter.com/MtGY3ItSGN — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) November 26, 2020

As for today’s Sam Heughan news… Filming is underway on his new project Text For You. He announced it in a post on Twitter below, and he’s going to be joined soon on set by Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and also musical icon Celine Dion. This is a project that will carry him through much of the holiday season, before we get closer to the start of season 6 production early next year.

In between this, Clanlands, filming Men in Kilts, and working on some other projects and endeavors, it’s clear that 2020 has been very-much busy for Sam … even away from the Outlander set!

Filming has start on #Text4You and we are having a MISERABLE time….😂

Just wait until @priyankachopra and @celinedion join the production (I mean party)!!

☎️ 🌟❤️@SonyPictures #sonyscreengems pic.twitter.com/NoT0Vb5UvF — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) November 26, 2020

