Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? New season 4 scoop







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we've got more news on that — and of course what lies ahead.

We don’t want to keep you waiting here, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming on the network. It’s Thanksgiving! There will be a chance to see another episode soon (think along the lines of December 3), but this is a chance to regroup and wonder more about what the future could hold.

Basically, the next new episode is going to be all about throwing Sheldon into a very unusual place for him: Vacation Bible School. This is a word that a lot of people in the south are familiar with, but odds are, Sheldon isn’t going to have that much in common with some of the other kids.

For more details, be sure to check out the synopsis for this episode below:

“Bible Camp and a Chariot of Love” – Sheldon finds himself in a fierce competition with Paige (Mckenna Grace) when their mothers force them to attend Vacation Bible School. Also, George is furious after Georgie makes a questionable purchase, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec.3 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So is this going to be the final episode of Young Sheldon this calendar year? As of right now, signs point to there being a little bit more coming on December 17 — but things can change. As so many of you know, we’re at a world right now where productions are being delayed.

Ultimately, a big part of what makes Young Sheldon so great is the escapism factor of it. When the prequel to The Big Bang Theory comes back on the air, you are going to have a chance to get away from the world of the present by diving more into the past. Who knows? Maybe we’ll get some other teases as well from Future Sheldon as the narrator.

