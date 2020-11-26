Caleb Carroll performs National Anthem at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving







Today marked the annual Thanksgiving Day NFL game featuring the Detroit Lions, and the of course meant one of the most notable National Anthem performances of the year.

So who was front and center today for it? Think in terms of Caleb Carroll, a young singer-songwriter who delivered a memorable performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” accompanied by himself on piano. This was a simple, understated, and yet beautiful version of the anthem. Sometimes, it’s not about how loud you can sing or how many big notes you can hit; it’s about taking people on a journey. This was a fantastic way to kick off what should be an interesting day of NFL football.

Let’s face it — the Lions are probably not playoff-bound, and the same goes for the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, or Washington Football Team, who are all playing today. Yet, Thanksgiving is all about tradition.

What do you think about Caleb Carroll’s performance of National Anthem at the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game?

