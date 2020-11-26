Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight? Season 17 episode 4 details







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll give you an answer on that — and then also look to the future.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now — after all, there is no installment airing on the network. What’s going on there? It has to do with today being Thanksgiving — this is an instance of it having nothing to do with the global pandemic. There are more episodes coming this calendar year, and they’ll give you an update on Meredith while at the same time feature a few other isolated stories, as well.

Want some more details all about them? Then check out the two synopses below…

Season 17 episode 4, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (December 3) – “Owen faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined. Meanwhile, Koracick begins to go stir crazy; and Maggie gets a not-so-subtle glimpse into Winston’s background.”

Season 17 episode 5, “Fight the Power” (December 10) – “Owen faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined. Meanwhile, Koracick begins to go stir crazy; and Maggie gets a not-so-subtle glimpse into Winston’s background.”

By the end of these episodes, we do hope that we’ve got more information about what the future holds for these characters — we know that the virus is still a part of the show, but at the same time there is going to be some escapism, and probably a notable return! We’ve already seen Patrick Dempsey perform; there’s speculation aplenty that George, Ellis, or even Lexie could appear in Meredith’s dream-world.

