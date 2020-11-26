Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 3 teases







Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to break that down … and then also look ahead.

Let’s kick things off here by getting the bad, but predictable news out of the way — there is no new episode of the firefighter drama on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? It’s Thanksgiving! While we know that the pandemic is causing some networks to have to stretch out their programming for as long as possible, that isn’t what is going on here. This happens every year so nothing is altogether a surprise.

So what we can do at the moment is that there are a lot of exciting episodes coming up (including one next week), and we’ve got some more details on them now! All you have to do is take a look at the synopses for some scoop.

Season 4 episode 3, “We Are Family” (December 3) – “The future of Sullivan’s career hangs in the balance as his disciplinary hearing gets underway, and Ben, Dr. Richard Webber, Emmett Dixon and former Fire Chief Dixon are called to testify. Meanwhile, the crew investigates an electrical fire at a neglected apartment building that serves as the home and performance space for some of Seattle’s most prominent drag queens.”

Season 4 episode 4, “Don’t Look Back in Anger” (December 10) – “The team responds to a difficult domestic dispute involving a pregnant woman. Meanwhile, Travis struggles to deal with a family crisis, and Maya and Carina’s relationship continues to grow.”

Of these two episodes, it feels like episode 3 is going to be the most noteworthy one for a couple of different reasons — namely, that it could determine Sullivan’s future at the Seattle Fire Department. It will have callbacks to the past, and we aren’t even broaching the subject of his relationship with Andy at the moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19

What do you want to see on Station 19 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







