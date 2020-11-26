National Dog Show 2020 start time, network: Is it still happening?







The National Dog Show has been a Thanksgiving Day tradition for quite some time now, and with that in mind, you’ll be pleased to know this: It’s still happening!

Today on NBC, you can see the pre-taped dog show starting at noon Eastern time, following the conclusion of the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. You will see some of the best dogs in the country square off in order to get Best in Show, though there are some precautions that were put into place because of the global health crisis. Here is some more news as to how the entire show was pulled off in these difficult times:

As previously announced, the Kennel Club of Philadelphia will once again hold its annual all-breed dog show in November in Oaks, Penn. With full attention being given to state and local health and safety issues for activities during the [global] pandemic, and under the approving guidance of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and the Montgomery County Department of Health, the club [staged] a single, two-day show on Nov. 14-15 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

So odds are, there will be some elements of the dog show that look and feel a little bit different than what you’ve seen before … but the end result will still be an entertaining show and the perfect compliment to you getting your Thanksgiving dinner together. That’s one of the things that we’ve always enjoyed it for — plus also picking a particular breed to win and getting annoyed when it doesn’t happen.

One of the best things about the show? The lighthearted humor. It matters a lot to the dog-show industry, but there’s a recognition that a lot of viewers at home don’t have a good sense of some of the finer intricacies.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! We hope that you are all enjoying the day, and doing your absolute best to stay safe.

