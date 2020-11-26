The Amazing Race 32 episode 10 preview: Who is the current favorite?







As we prepare for The Amazing Race 32 episode 10, we think that we’re at a point where everything is about to get more intense. The most dominant alliance in the show’s history has made it officially to the top five, and now, we’re at a point where they all have to face off with each other.

Also, did we mention that the show is done with the Yields, and likely done at this point with the non-elimination legs? We’re excited for the opportunity to just see some of these teams face off! Of course, remember that there is a three-team alliance amidst the five-team alliance, and they could rise to the forefront now. We know that the setting now is Cambodia … and there is a U-Turn. Clearly, there is still some sort of advantage to help a team out.

So who is the favorite to win the whole season? Right now we lean in the direction of Will & James just because they’ve shown that they are strong in a lot of different aspects of the game. Yet, they’ve got a ton of competition. Riley & Maddison have proven themselves to be exceptional, especially when it came to winning the leg tonight. Hung & Chee have also proven themselves to be strong in a lot of things, even if they did have some struggles here and there on tonight’s episode.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Amazing Race 32 episode 10?

Who are you rooting for at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

