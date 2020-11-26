Doctor Who: See Jodie Whittaker, cast in ‘Revolution of the Daleks’ poster







We know that Doctor Who has an upcoming holiday special entitled “Revolution of the Daleks,” and of course we’re eager to see what happens with it. That excitement is expanded greatly thanks to the news that we’re going to see John Barrowman back for another appearance as Captain Jack. Who would have seen that coming?

Well, the new poster for the special features Barrowman at the center, of course alongside such familiar faces as Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill. There are rumors out there suggesting that “Revolution of the Daleks” could be the last episode for both Walsh and Cole, but time will tell on that.

For now, we know that The Doctor is entering this episode in a particularly bad place, and it could be up to Captain Jack or some of her companions in order to find her and then ensure she is okay. Oh, and of course at some point the Daleks have to factor into the equation. We’re more than fine with that, mostly due to the fact that they are some of the show’s signature villains. They are so eye-catching that it will be easy to convince casual viewers to tune in — plus, there’s also that need for escapism. A lot of people are looking for that given what is going on in the world at the moment.

Hopefully, there will be more in the way of video footage for the special soon — we haven’t really seen enough Dalek-related footage as of yet.

What do you most want to see on the Doctor Who – “Revolution of the Daleks” special?

What do you most want to see on the Doctor Who – "Revolution of the Daleks" special?

