Batwoman season 2: Javicia Leslie shares tease of BTS stunt







We know that Batwoman season 2 is premiering on The CW in the new year, just like it’s also clear that Javicia Leslie is currently having the time of her life.

For some more evidence of that, all you have to do is head over to the link here. The actress posted recently a behind-the-scenes video of herself sporting the famous suit, being hoisted in the air in the middle of a stunt. You can see her express plenty of gratitude for having this opportunity, and clearly, she’s got a level of excitement for whatever else the future is going to hold.

So how is Leslie’s introduction as Ryan Wilder going to go? That’s what we have to take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach on, given that for now, there isn’t a lot of information out there about it. We know that this is not the same sort of character we saw with Kate Kane — who, supposedly, will be MIA at the start of the season. She will be wofven into the story for season 2, even if you don’t end up seeing Ruby Rose on-screen.

Meanwhile, Ryan is going to have to immerse herself in the world that Kate once inhabited — most of the other major characters from season 1 will still be there, and that means that she’ll have to form a fast relationship with many of them. (At the moment, her relationship with Alice is one that we’re the most excited to see.)

So when is a full trailer coming? We think there’s a good chance that you will start to see something more next month — there’s no reason for The CW to release this too early, since it could risk getting swallowed up by Thanksgiving.

