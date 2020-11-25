The Conners season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Whose job is in danger?







Next week The Conners season 3 episode 6 is set to arrive on ABC, and it’s one that is going to feature more topical discussions. This time around, it is the character of Harris at the center of them.

What happens? Harris decides to take a stand for something that she believes in, not quite understanding just what the ramifications of it are. Below, The Conners season 3 episode 6 synopsis has some more news as to what’s coming:

“Protest, Drug Test and One Leaves the Nest” – Harris’ job is in jeopardy after joining a protest she strongly believes in, leading to tense discussions within the family. Jackie makes a visit to Wellman Plastics only to realize the company is instituting supervised drug testing, inspiring Becky to lead her own protest on an all-new episode of “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This is one of those episodes that will likely find a way to mold significant issues into a story that is, simultaneously, rather funny. That is one of the show’s greatest strengths. It’s able to bring dieas and issues to an audience that may not otherwise think about them, and find a way in the process to deliver a lot of laughs. It’s not an easy thing to balance out, but in the end, that is precisely what the show is setting out to do.

Can we also just stop in and say that we’re rather grateful to have this many episodes of The Conners even airing in this calendar year? Just remember how many other shows are getting a tiny handful of episodes in — that’s enough to make us all the more grateful.

