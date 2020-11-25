Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? A look towards season 6 episode 3







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll do our part to answer that question — and then also look to the future!

Let’s go ahead now and get some of the bad news out of the way — you aren’t going to see the medical drama coming on with new episodes for a good while. It’s not on this week, and it’s actually not going to be around again until we get to Wednesday, January 6.

What’s going on there? It has a lot to do with the pandemic first and foremost — production didn’t begin until late September, which is more than two months later than usual. Not only that, but filming was paused for a little while due to a positive test for the virus. That didn’t give the show a lot of time to prepare new episodes, and we’re lucky in a way to get the two that we did.

It’s reasonably-common for One Chicago to go on hiatus in late November/December, so that part hasn’t changed. The benefit in the long break now is that it gives these shows an opportunity to get a little bit ahead of the curve; by the time they return, they can air a number of consecutive episodes without taking another break. We know that’s important to the producers in terms of ensuring that they get a continuous story.

As for what lies ahead, there are no official details as of yet — nonetheless, the promo below indicates once more that there is some tension coming between Ethan and April, not that this should be a shock to anyone. Ethan is going to be facing some difficult choices all over the place, and he has to determine just what sort of leader he wants to be in this role. We’re excited to find out further!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med season 6 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







