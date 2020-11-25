A Million Little Things season 3 episode 2 video: Gary, Eddie talk it out







The next new episode of A Million Little Things season 3 is coming a week from Thursday, and there is a lot of powerful stuff ahead.

For Eddie in particular, what we’re going to be seeing is the character coming more and more to terms with the aftermath of the car striking him. He is now paralyzed and in a wheelchair, unsure as to whether or not he’s ever going to walk again. He’s doing his best to put on a happy face and act as though he is totally okay, but the reality here is quite simple: He’s not. He’s struggling, and odds are that struggle is going to continue for a while.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Eddie tell Gary that he’s having a hard time keeping it together for Katherine and others. He’s trying to show that he can conquer this, but inside he feels like the wheelchair is some sort of karmic retribution for all of the terrible things that he’s done in his life. Gary tries to assure him that this is not the case, but we’re not sure Eddie is ready to listen. Yet, when Katherine calls him he simply pretends as though everything is okay.

Through the first half of this season, we imagine that we’re going to see a lot of Eddie trying to reckon with the situation that he finds himself in, while also learning to accept it. Instead of thinking of this as some sort of consequence for his past, he should just atone for what he’s done wrong and just try to be the best person that he can now.

