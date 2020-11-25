Jersey Shore Family Vacation: The Situation, Lauren expecting first baby







We’re right in the thick of a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV, and there’s also some big news coming out about two of the stars behind the scenes!

In a new post on Instagram, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed that he and his wife Lauren (or Laurens, as he affectively calls her on the show) are expecting their first baby together. It’s joyous news for the two of them, and they have already received an outpouring of love and support from most of their cast-mates.

The Situation and Lauren’s relationship has been documented over the past few years on the MTV series, as she has been a rock for him through a lot of his hard times including his time in prison. They got married, she’s allowed him to live his best life, and he’s also shown her a level of love and appreciation that we always wanted him to show in some of the earlier seasons. They seem to compliment one another nicely, and we know that expanding their family is something that both parties have been wanting for quite some time.

Based on the Instagram photo, it looks as though they are expecting their baby in May 2021. Hopefully, there will be a way to see some of the pregnancy story documented on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, provided of course that it is something the two of them want around the cameras. Remember that new episodes are going to be airing Thursday nights on MTV, though they were filmed a little while back under a quarantine environment.

Are you happy for Mike and Lauren?

