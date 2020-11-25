Blue Bloods season 11 teaser promo: Frank faces a divided city







One week from Friday, Blue Bloods season 11 is going to arrive on CBS, and the first preview makes one thing clear: Frank Reagan has never faced a more difficult challenge than what is ahead of him now.

In the promo below, you can get a fairly good sense of some of what lies ahead, which includes a tumultuous climate where people have divided opinions over police and their role in society. We’ve seen Tom Selleck’s character take on the complicated relationship between the NYPD and the people of New York before, but this is different. This promo, short as it is, serves as some evidence that this could be the most topical premiere that we’ve seen in the history of the show.

Ultimately, you get little flashes in here of Danny and Erin in the midst of their own stories, but it doesn’t give a whole lot away. The synopsis is a little bit more illuminating, provided that you haven’t seen it before:

“Triumph Over Trauma” – Amidst a shifting political climate, Frank goes head to head with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (Whoopi Goldberg) over protests against police brutality. Also, Jamie and his nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) work together to locate Danny and Baez when they go missing while searching for a killer, and Eddie steps up to help an abrasive woman find her father’s body after it was misplaced during the outset of the pandemic, on the 11th season premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So why is CBS giving us such a tiny Blue Bloods promo? This is just what they often do with this show. Maybe we’ll get a few more substantial teasers here and there, but we wouldn’t expect something that completely shocks the world with its content. They know that the subject matter and Tom Selleck are two of the biggest selling points to their core audience.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11?

