Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? A Thanksgiving special







Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? If you come into this piece wondering that very thing, have no fear — we’ve got an answer!

Of course, this answer is not necessarily something many people out there would like to hear: There is no new episode coming on the network. As for the reason why, it has a lot to do with the fact that Fox is programming instead a Thanksgiving special tomorrow! Clearly, the network thinks that there is a hole in the turkey-day market that it can try to exploit, given that a lot of family will be together and there may not be a whole lot else to do. (Of course, there is still some substantial competition out there in the way of NFL football, though we’re not sure that The Masked Singer is thinking a lot about that or caring.)

Of course, we don’t think that the Thanksgiving episode will be fundamentally different from any other one that you end up seeing. The focus will be on the masked superstars trying to impress the judges, who continue to do what they can to figure them out. There’s still a lot of the season to go and with that, there are going to be opportunities for a few more surprises here and there.

Before the season ends, we’re also firmly expecting a little bit more in the way of hype around The Masked Dancer. That is the spin-off that is set to launch on Fox next month, and it’s one featuring a lot of performers doing what they can to move around and showcase their personality — we know that it’s roughly the same premise as The Masked Singer, but there may still be a wide array of reasons why it ends up standing out.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now

What do you want to see on The Masked Singer moving forward?

Who are you rooting for to win this show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







