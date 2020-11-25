





Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll offer up an answer to that question — and then look to the future.

For now, though, let’s kick it off by getting the bad news out of the way, as there is not a new installment airing on NBC. Why is that? Well, it has a great deal to do with a later start of production for the series, which was linked to the start of the global health crisis. Also, One Chicago doesn’t have a tendency to air around Thanksgiving (or past it) these days to begin with.

There’s also one other specific production-related reason for the delay: Filming was recently stopped for a couple of weeks after a positive test. The same thing happened earlier this season with Chicago Med. These shows are probably more behind than they ever thought they would be.

So what is coming when these series return? The promo below suggests that the Casey – Brett story is going to be front and center. Remember that Matt and Sylvie kissed and seemed well on the road to becoming an item. Yet, things came to a screeching halt when Casey couldn’t answer what he would do if Dawson came back and asked him to go away with her. That’s a huge roadblock in this potential relationship, since Brett doesn’t want to feel like a second choice. It’s understandable why Casey would be hung up on his ex, but also why Brett wants to feel chosen and loved.

We’ll see where this story goes, since the most important thing to remember is that there is a lot of time between where we are now and where the story will be at the end of the season … though it’s also not altogether clear just how many episodes we’re going to get.

