The Bachelorette: Joe Park eliminated by Tayshia Adams … but why?







Tonight on The Bachelorette, we saw one of the saddest moments of the entire season — the end of Joe Park’s run on TV.

Want some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette in video form, be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have some other news on the series.

From almost the very beginning, the anesthesiologist has been a favorite of a lot of Bachelor Nation — he’s soft-spoken, smart, and has shown himself to be kind and there for the “right reasons.” He’s someone who could have gone far this season! He could be someone who does well on Bachelor in Paradise, if we ever get one of those again!

Why did Tayshia Adams get rid of him? Honestly, we think that a lot of it probably just comes down to chemistry — he may not be the right guy for her but the right guy for someone else. They never really had a lot of screen time together, so maybe that’s a sign that there just wasn’t much compatibility there.

There was still something so sad about seeing Joe walk away tonight without a rose, even if we could kind of see it coming by the time we got to the end of the episode and he had almost zero time spent with Tayshia. He did have some kind words for her at the end of the episode, as he advised her to look towards some of the other relationships — the right guy could still be there for her.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including details on what’s next

What did you think about tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette?

Were you sad to see Joe eliminated at the end of the show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







