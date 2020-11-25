The Blacklist season 8 ratings: Where does the future stand right now?







We are two episodes into The Blacklist season 8, so how is the show performing? Is there any early hope for a season 9?

It goes without saying that we’re invested in the idea of the long-term future … very invested. There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered here, and the truth here is that there may not be a lot of time to tell this season. The episode order is likely to be shorter than usual, and to us, a season 9 renewal would ensure there is proper time … even if it is a shorter final season.

To date, the ratings aren’t exactly setting the world on fire. Think in terms of averaging a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 3.6 million viewers. With that being said, remember that The Blacklist does really well in DVR viewership, and it also just so happens to perform well internationally and on Netflix. We don’t know what else NBC really has that they can program on Friday nights that will perform well, and that could allow this show to have a little more creative freedom moving forward.

The big hope we’re going to conclude here with is simply this: That a lot of the viewers who are watching the show now remember to do so when it returns on January 22. This is a long two-month hiatus we’re in the middle of, and we’ve got questions aplenty as to what is going to happen with Reddington and Liz from here. Will their relationship ever be the same again?

