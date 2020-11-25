The Amazing Race season 32 episode 8 promo: Who gets lost?







Tomorrow night marks The Amazing Race 32 episode 8 arriving on CBS, and this one is going to bring about all sorts of drama. It’s two legs set over the course of one night — it’s been described as a mega-leg, and there may be some surprising things that happen from start to finish here.

Oh, and there will also be a few things that happen that no one should be altogether shocked by. Take, for example, seeing Kaylynn & Haley getting lost. This is something that we’ve seen a number of times already this season, and it’s clearly their weakness as a team. You may think that you can count them out … but the funny thing is that you still can’t. They are more than capable of getting out of any bind!

Of course, there are also so many tasks that there’s a chance that things could shake out differently at any given moment. You can see Hung & Chee doing something technology-related on one of the tasks, and we already know that the streets can get a little bit congested. It’s certainly possible that another team or two gets lost, but we’re just not seeing them hyped up at the moment.

The one thing we know right now is this — we like a lot of the teams remaining on this season. No matter what happens in India, we have a feeling that we’ll be somewhat-sad with the end result. (We’ll also be sad when this is over, since this season is really blowing by.)

What do you want to see when it comes to The Amazing Race 32 episode 8?

