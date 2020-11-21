The Amazing Race 32 episode 8 sneak peek: Smog test struggles







The Amazing Race 32 will be arriving on CBS this Wednesday, and this is one of the craziest legs that you’ve had a chance to see so far. After all, this is the “mega-leg” taking place in India, one where the teams will have more tasks and challenges than ever before.

While we can’t give you a full sense of everything that happens, the sneak peek below at least offers up a small tease. In this, the remaining teams have to do their best in order to perform a smog test on a rickshaw — which would probably be easier if all of the remaining teams knew what a rickshaw even was. They don’t, and this adds to some of the chaos as they have to figure that out.

Once they do, the next order of business is flagging down rickshaws in the street to come and be tested — no easy feat. These are extremely busy streets and this is one of the more chaotic challenges you’re going to see. You have to be persuasive enough to convince drivers to stop, and then figure out what you’re doing soon after the fact. Some are better at all of this than others.

Yet, this challenge feels like one of those where teams could either get a significant advantage or start to lag behind. There’s a chance for a lot of variance here, and we’re not sure that we would say that with a lot of other tasks this season. Some teams aren’t as physically strong, so this is a chance to get a lead in case they need it for a more grueling task down the road.

