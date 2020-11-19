The Amazing Race 32 episode 8 preview: Prepare for the Mega-Leg!







As we prepared for The Amazing Race 32 episode 8, we got a pretty compelling tease from none other than Phil Keoghan. A Mega-Leg is coming!

So what exactly is a Mega-Leg? According to what Phil said at the end of the show, this is going to be a leg that contains multiple roadblocks and detours — one that you will need a lot of rest in order to properly complete. From our vantage point, we’re more than fine with this: The more intense legs that we get, the better off the show is going to be.

The remaining teams are now set to head over to India, and we imagine that the tasks will be grueling. We’ve seen a lot of legs in the country over the years and they are often defined by high temperatures, congestion, and also errors in communication. There’s a language barrier plus the stress of the race can get to people — we anticipate some stress coming for a number of people!

Want more news on The Amazing Race in video form? Then check out the latest discussion on tonight’s episode below! Once you do, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have more insight coming…

We know in terms of competition that this is a really fun season — yet, there has always been one glaring flaw with it. While forming a gigantic alliance is great strategy if people are going to stick with it, at the same time it’s not always great TV. The most remarkable thing is that Kaylynn & Haley have just found a way to survive leg after leg — this time around, they were able to overtake Leo & Alana, who were a pretty strong team for most of the season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Amazing Race now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Amazing Race 32 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







