FBI season 3 episode 3 return date hopes for Missy Peregrym, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn when FBI season 3 episode 3 could end up airing? Or, do you want more news all about it?

Here’s what we can say with some certainty — there is no new episode airing on CBS next week. There is no installment of NCIS, and with that in mind they’re not putting the Missy Peregrym series on the air without it. The two shows compliment each other, and are also beneficial to each other when it comes to the ratings.

As for when FBI could presumably return, at the moment signs point to December 8. According to the Futon Critic, there will be an episode airing on that day entitled “Liar’s Poker.” That’s enough to get you excited about what is coming up next, mostly because it sounds like the title of some sort of crazy-suspense thriller. Note that this is not confirmed as of yet by CBS, so it is still subject to change.

While it would be great to think that we could have new FBI episodes throughout the month of December in general, we would advise you to be cautious of that idea. Because of the pandemic, we’re seeing in general a rather-slow journey to get a lot of new episodes on the air. Shows started much later than usual, and several are seeing it take longer to produce some of their installments. It’s always better to be on the side of caution, so we’re fine with there being some hiatuses here and there — and that of course includes not getting an installment next week.

We’re sure that there will be more details out before long — keep your eyes peeled for those!

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 3 episode 3?

