Animal Kingdom season 5 spoilers: Meet a younger version of Billy!







As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5, know that you’re going to have a chance to dive more into Smurf’s past. That’s good, given that there won’t be any more opportunities to see the character in the present.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to see Supergirl / Almost Human alum Anthony Konechny recurring on the TNT drama as a younger version of Billy. He is the character played by Denis Leary in the present, and he is also the eventual father of Deran. We imagine that this season will spotlight more of his relationship with Smurf, how they dove more and more into a life of crime, and also more of how they fell out and went their separate ways. At least some of this ground will be covered; it remains to be seen how much.

We know that just about everyone is waiting to see Animal Kingdom season 5 on TNT, and trust us when we say that we’re right there with you. We’re waiting to learn more about what happens to the Cody family without Smurf, and hopefully, new episodes are going to premiere at some point in 2021. The show was around halfway done when the pandemic hit, but they’ve been back in production over the course of the past several months. Despite the pandemic, we’re sure that the show will look and feel similar to as it always has.

We’re sure that more news on season 5 will arrive over the coming weeks — just prepare yourself for some other announcements and we’re hoping for the best.

