





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — but then also look more towards the future of the drama.

Now, without further ado, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. There is no new This Is Us on the air tonight. Not only that, but there isn’t one airing in a week, either. You’re going to be stuck waiting until Tuesday, January 5 in order to see what is next. That’s a long wait, but also one we understand. Remember that filming for the show started late this year due to the pandemic, and it was hard for the producers to even make new episodes in the span of time that they did. (They barely finished last week’s “Honestly” in time for it to air.)

When This Is Us does return to the air in January, one of the first priorities is going to be picking up on the past storyline with Kate. We’ll need to figure out what really happened involving her and Marc, and also what’s going on with her and Toby in the present as they prepare to adopt. These stories are converging in a way that Kate did not expect.

Beyond just that, rest assured there are some other interesting stories worth checking out, as well. Think in terms of the continuation of the Randall – Laurel storyline, which had a breakthrough courtesy of the mysterious fisherman/grandfather seeing the viral video of Randall in his office. There’s a lot to look forward t and hopefully, the wait will be worth it.

