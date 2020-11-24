The Good Doctor season 4 winter finale promo: Is Shaun prepared to fail?







One of the hardest things for anyone to do in life is to accept failure. You cannot win every battle, and if you are a doctor, you cannot save every life. As we prepare for The Good Doctor and its season 4 winter finale, these are statements that Dr. Shaun Murphy may have to remind himself of.

When you think through much of Shaun’s history as a doctor, you will remember most likely that he’s had a lot of success. The vast majority of his cases have turned into success stories, even if there are some significant setbacks along the way. Yet, no doctor is perfect — and for Shaun, striving for perfection is even more difficult now that there are junior residents he’s tasked with looking over.

What happens when a young doctor makes a mistake? Shaun will struggle with the responsibility of this next week, and also that others advised him to take a step back when it comes to his leadership. Doctors need advisement, but also need to figure out how to trust in their own decisions. Odds are, there will be a lot of different emotions swirling around in Shaun’s head.

At the end of the promo for this episode, Dr. Glassman reminds Shaun that sometimes, bad days just happen — he may just have to be ready for that now. This is going to be yet another challenge that Freddie Highmore’s character faces, and we’re ready to see him navigate that. The same goes for navigating his relationship with Lea if the two are going to live together again. It’s a big commitment at this point in their lives; they may love each other, but there are also roadblocks that any couple must conquer.

