The Good Doctor season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare for winter finale…







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 5 is going to be the winter finale for the show, and we understand if you feel like it’s coming on fast. Five episodes is a pretty small run for any show in typical years … but this is far from a typical year. Heck, it’s remarkable that The Good Doctor is even getting five episodes on the air when a number of other shows aren’t getting anywhere close to that these days. (Hopefully, there will be a chance for more new episodes early on in 2021.)

The title for this upcoming episode is going to be “Fault,” and you’ll see more frustration for Shaun as an intern’s mistake leads to questions as to whether or not he gave them too much leeway. This is an installment that will allow us to dive further into these characters’ heads, and by the end of it we’re sure that there are going to be some significant surprises.

For a few more specific details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Good Doctor season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Fault” – Dr. Shaun Murphy questions his decision to give the new residents autonomy when one of his intern’s misdiagnosis of a patient has dire consequences. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Browne, Dr. Alex Park and Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson) treat a patient with a ruptured cyst affecting key functions of her brain. And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Park bond over failed relationships on the winter finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Knowing the way that this show operates, we’d assume that there is going to be some sort of cliffhanger here. It’s probably not going to be as major as some others we’ve seen in the past, but we just say that thinking that The Good Doctor may not have known at the time of filming this episode that it would for sure be the last of the calendar year.

