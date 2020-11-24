NCIS 400th episode sneak peek: Watch Gibbs and Ducky meet







The NCIS 400th episode is just a matter of hours from airing! This is going to be a fantastic episode full of nostalgia. It’s also going to be one that helps you to learn even more about Gibbs and Ducky.

For a little bit more on that, just check out the latest sneak peek below! This preview shows you exactly what the first meeting between the two men was like, and we gotta say that it is rather fun! There’s a lot to like about what you’re seeing here from start to finish, whether it be Ducky complaining about Americans driving on the wrong side of the road to Sean Harmon’s continued performance as a young Jethro. The two have a natural rapport from the get-go — Ducky may be accidentally responsible for saving Gibbs’ life, and that leads to Gibbs making it clear that he owes Ducky a drink.

What we know about this episode overall is that Gibbs and Ducky are going to revisit a part of their past that had previously been long buried — the flashbacks will also reveal that the two are at a point in their lives when they need a little bit of encouragement and advice. They could end up helping each other make some key decisions about the people they want to be.

In the end, we would perhaps consider this to be the beginnings of a beautiful friendship — one that is essential to the series to this day.

