NCIS 400th episode video: Gibbs wrestles with a painful past







For everyone who wants to see some great material for Gibbs and Ducky, you are going to find it in the form of the NCIS 400th episode. Tuesday’s episode carries with it the title of “Everything Starts Somewhere,” and the latest sneak peek below showcases how painful some memories of the past truly are.

In the latest sneak peek below, you can see Kasie telling Gibbs and Ducky a little more about the research that she’s done into their new case, one that has a personal connection to Mark Harmon and David McCallum’s characters that goes all the way back to when the two first met. Whatever happened so many years ago is clearly weighing on Gibbs, as he’s not particularly enthused about discussing it. In the words of Ducky, some things are better off left unremembered.

While there may be some painful stuff in the past for Gibbs in this episode, we’d be shocked if it is something that plays out for multiple episodes in the “present-day” timeline. (Remember, we are still technically in the past right now with the show — a year, give or take.) Whatever is going on with this case should be wrapped up within this episode, as there is a long-term story already for Gibbs courtesy of what he’s got going on with Fornell. We know that it is going to be addressed over the course of the hour, but we hardly think it will have center stage.

