The Expanse renewed for season 6, final season; Cas Anvar not returning







As we prepare for The Expanse season 5 to premiere on Amazon a little bit later this year, we come bearing some big news. The science fiction series will be returning for another batch of episodes … and the final batch of episodes.

Want some more news when it comes to The Expanse in video form? Then be sure to watch our take on the end of season 4 below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess for more updates.

In a statement today, show executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson had the following to say about the series coming back for more:

“From the moment we committed to bringing this show to life up until this final season, we have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers … We have prided ourselves on having one of the most diverse casts on television and giving a platform to stories that matter. A special thanks to Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the writers of both the books and series, and to Naren Shankar, the series showrunner and Executive Producer. It continues to be an honor and privilege to work with this team. We also would like to thank Amazon for their continuing support to help us tell this story in its fullest and to bring The Expanse to a global audience.”

One important thing worth noting here is that Cas Anvar, who played Alex across the first five seasons of the show, will not be returning for this new batch. The actor was subject to sexual misconduct allegations earlier this year, which led to an internal investigation being opened.

The first three seasons of The Expanse aired on Syfy, where it developed an extremely loyal following. After the cancellation there, the series eventually moved over to Amazon, where it was able to complete its current run. We’d always love more seasons, but six is a pretty fantastic run!

What do you think about The Expanse being renewed for a final season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to also keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







