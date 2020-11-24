Dancing with the Stars 29 finale results: Who won, Nelly, Nev, or Kaitlyn?







Who won Dancing with the Stars season 29? Tonight we saw Nelly, Nev Schulman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Justin Machado doing battle. Yet, only one of them could grab that big Mirrorball Trophy.

Entering the finale, it felt like Nev was probably the best overall dancer in the competition — yet, at the same time Kaitlyn may have had the largest overall fan base. We weren’t too high on Justina as a potential winner because she’d been in danger before, and Nelly was the ultimate underdog. Sure, he is the worst technical dancer of the remaining group, but he has an enormous audience and a lot of people backing him up.

Want to get some more news on Dancing with the Stars in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and also view our playlist. We’ll have other insight coming soon…

We’ll have more news as the results start pouring in tonight!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars, including news for season 30

What did you think about the Dancing with the Stars 29 finale?

Do you think the right person won the season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







