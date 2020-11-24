Dancing with the Stars season 30: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?







As we prepare for tonight’s finale on ABC, why not spend a moment looking towards Dancing with the Stars season 30? Is it something that we can realistically expect to see happen at ABC? We’ll talk about that, and if there are any fundamental changes that the show needs to make.

We should kick things off at the moment with this — there is no official renewal for Dancing with the Stars as of yet. In general, though, we think there is a reasonably good chance of it happening. While the series is down slightly in total viewership from a year ago, it’s actually up around 9% in the 18-49 demographic — the most important measurement for advertisers out there. It’s rare these days for a show to get better in the demo from one year to the next, so we imagine that this will weigh into what ABC wants to do.

If there is a season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, odds are it will premiere next fall. As for the status of host Tyra Banks and the current judging panel, we’ll have to wait and see somewhat on that. Len Goodman was MIA this season due to the global pandemic; Tyra, meanwhile, was brought in after the show opted to not bring back Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts. She has been polarizing to put it mildly, but at the same time the ratings have remained solid. It’s far too early to know what ABC is going to do.

Format-wise, we don’t anticipate any big changes at this point — the cast are the real stars of the show, and next year, the priority should just continue to be getting intriguing people on board.

