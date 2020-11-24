The Bachelor trailer: Matt James’ season is ready to bring drama!







During tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 finale on ABC, we had a chance to look towards the future of The Bachelor. Matt James has been brought in as the next lead, and we know already that he’ll bring something different. He is the first Black Bachelor, and beyond that he’s also the first lead in years without prior Bachelor Nation experience.

For some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette in video form, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have some other news coming soon…

Yet, in looking at the new trailer, it does seem like it’s very-much the same show as always. Matt is there to try to find his perfect person, and there will be a lot of women who fall for him. There are some fun and adventurous dates, but before long there will be drama. There is one contender who claims that she’s there for Matt and not the other women (shocker!), and there are going to be others with some serious concerns about how other contenders are going about the show. Not that much is going to change there.

Much like this current season of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams, this season is going to be filming in a singular location — with that, the challenge for producers comes in making sure everyone stays safe within their bubble environment. It does create some additional challenges for the staff, but we’ve seen already that there are some ways to make it work if you are creative enough. It’s not in our head during Tayshia’s season that we are really seeing the same places over and over again.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelor with Matt James?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







