NCIS season 18: Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama on Gibbs, Sloane







In preparation of the 400th episode of NCIS airing on CBS tomorrow night, Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham participated in an Instagram Live. There wasn’t a lot of huge scoop, but there were a lot of fun moments from start to finish.

Take, for example, learning that Wilmer did not remember when he and Emily first met. He also detailed a tradition of how he watches some of the old episodes, and also some of his nerves when he first came on board after Michael Weatherly’s departure. (Wickersham shared some of the same feeling, noting that it was intimidating coming on board after the departure of Cote de Pablo.) The two detailed some fun experiences working with each other, but also how different things are in this post-pandemic world.

Oh, and Wilmer also announced that NCIS has been named yet again the most-watched show in the world.

What about Sloane and Gibbs? – With Maria Bello leaving the show soon, of course there are questions about if Gibbs and Sloane will get together soon? Wilmer and Emily had a lot of fun trying to answer the question — or, at least dancing around it. For Wilmer, he noted that “It’s above our pay grade … I don’t even know if we should go there.” Meanwhile, Emily noted that things are “percolating” between the two.

Of course, we want to know the status of Bishop and Torres, but we’ve got a feeling that this is also something Wilmer and Emily would get a little bit coy about!

