Line of Duty season 6 filming complete: What’s next?

In a new post on Twitter today, show executive producer Jed Mercurio first confirmed that production on the latest batch of episodes is finally done. This has been by far the hardest season to complete, and for pretty obvious reasons. Because of the global health crisis, production on the series was stalled out right in the middle. Yet, they got back to work and did their best to wrap up what is almost sure to be a very exciting story.

Curious to learn more of what is coming in season 6? We’d anticipate AC-12 taking on another high-profile case involving police corruption, while also still struggling with the grand “H” mystery that has defined a great deal of the show. What has made Line of Duty so brilliant over the past several years is its ability to look at the world in both a micro and a macro sense, and have each one of them work in a fantastic way.

Now, the next order of business is going to be waiting around for the series to premiere … and you are going to be stuck for a good while on that. Odds are, new episodes are not going to be coming until we get around to the new year, but this is a show well worth waiting on. The production team will still need some time to edit everything together and make sure that it is perfect.

#LineofDuty6 @worldprods @BBCOne That's a wrap! Our last day of filming completed a few hours ago. 82 days of shooting with the CoViD shutdown in between, but we made it, thanks to our brilliant cast and crew. And thanks to our loyal fans for your exceptional patience. pic.twitter.com/BgijiE9kny — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) November 23, 2020

