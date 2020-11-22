The Bachelorette spoilers: Zac Clark’s love song for Tayshia Adams







As you prepare for The Bachelorette on ABC Tuesday night, we really hope that you have a song in your heart — or, at the very least, a desire to hear one. For the latest group date, some of Tayshia Adams’ guys are going to be tasked with creating the perfect love song for her — which she makes sound as though it’s a dream come true.

Will she regret those words? It’s hard to say, since not everyone in this group is probably the best singer in the world. We also have to hear the contents of some of these said songs. We imagine that there are going to be people who elect to make these sweet and sentimental, but some others may go in the direction of wanting to create something a little more fun. It’s all really up to each individual person.

At the end of the sneak peek below, you can see that Zac Clark is going to be the first to perform for Tayshia — and we really wish we had a chance to hear what he chooses to do. We’re fairly confident he’s going to deliver a strong performance here, given that he’s been shown so far to be a calming presence among the guys and someone she’s really interested in. He’s got a maturity about him that is different from a lot of the other guys; he seems to know who he is, and it really comes down to whether or not they can make a life outside the show work for them in the event that he makes it all the way.

