The Bachelorette spoilers: A strange Tayshia Adams smoothie date







There is a new episode of The Bachelorette airing on ABC this Tuesday, and there’s one thing we know already: Things are gonna get weird. How weird? Well, you’ve got some of Tayshia Adams’ suitors drinking some of the weirdest smoothies imaginable. The sneak peek below offers up a small taste (pun intended) as to what is coming up next.

Why in the world is this happening? What’s making some poor men drink things like cow intestines? Love is a part of it, sure, but the synopsis below offers up a little bit more insight as to what the context is:

Tayshia’s friends Becca and Sydney join in the fun as they design a wild game of Truth or Dare for six of the remaining men. Who will leave a lasting impression with their truthful answers to some tough questions? All the guys show up for Tayshia, but who will receive the group date rose on a very romantic night?

One thing is clear already entering this episode, and it’s that you’re going to need a strong stomach to handle this date. We’d also go ahead and add this to the equation, as well — we really don’t think the point of this date is to see who can stomach weird smoothies the easiest. Instead, it’s more just about who can be a great sport and have fun amidst some of the weirdness around them. If they make the date about Tayshia and wear a smile throughout, there’s a good chance they will get a rose.

