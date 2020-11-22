NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 4 return date hopes at CBS







Want to see when NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 4 could air on CBS? You’re going to be waiting a while, but there’s a chance another installment will be coming in 2021.

Here is what we know for sure at present — there’s not going to be a new episode airing next week. Go ahead and blame the Thanksgiving holiday for that. Beyond just that, you can cite the global health crisis as to why there won’t be too many more episodes this calendar year.

According to the Futon Critic, there could be a new installment entitled “We All Fall…” that is set to air on Sunday, December 13. Given that this show started filming a little bit later than NCIS: Los Angeles, we can’t say that we’re shocked that it is going to be on a longer hiatus than its spin-off. This could also be the last episode of the year unless news comes out about one on December 20.

Since we are still so far away, we’re in a place where there isn’t a whole lot more news as to what lies ahead story-wise. Yet, early indications from Scott Bakula and others suggest that the events tonight are in some ways going to carry over to next week. There’s a real indication at the moment that the producers are wanting to take their time with some of the topical subject matter this season and honestly, we get that. They want to give these stories proper due and give us time with some of our characters. The more opportunities we have for that, the better off we’re going to be.

Of course, alongside some of what we’re seeing with the larger story arc, we hope that there is still some room for a few personal plotlines, as well. Take, for example, what we had with Tammy in tonight’s installment.

