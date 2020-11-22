NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 4 return date hopes: ‘Cash Flow’







Want the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 4 return date at CBS, or at least what looks to be that very thing? Rest assured, we’ve got some information on that subject within!

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so let’s go ahead and hand out some of the bad news now: There is no new installment coming onto CBS in one week’s time. The reasoning behind that is rather clear, given that it’s the weekend after Thanksgiving and in this pandemic world, it’s also taking a little more time for episodes to be ready, both in terms of production and post-production.

While not officially confirmed as of yet by CBS, the Futon Critic reports that the next new episode is coming on Sunday, December 6 and it carries with it the title of “Cash Flow.” There is no synopsis as of yet, but that publication suggests that there could be as many as three more episodes coming this calendar year. If that does happen, it will be a pleasant surprise — just remember that there are shows on NBC like One Chicago and The Blacklist that have only managed to get a couple of episodes on the air so far this season. We’re glad to have whatever we can with this franchise.

We don’t think there needs to be any specific storylines that NCIS: Los Angeles needs to focus on moving forward — more than anything, we feel like the big focus here needs to be continuing to offer up the same sort of fun and escapism that we’ve seen for so many years already. Because of what is going on in the real world right now, we’re not trying to push any super-ambitious goals for this show right now. We just want a break from reality and to smile for a few minutes.

What do you want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 4?

