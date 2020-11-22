The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 video: Is Liz coming for Reddington?







The bad news when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 at the moment is clear: You’ll be waiting for a long time for it. This episode is not poised to air until we get around to Friday, January 22, but we have a sense already of what the story is going to be about.

If you look below, you can see Liz make a promise to come after Reddington after the enormous decision that he made to kill Katarina — or at least that is what it looks like. It’s understandable if you are harboring some questions as to whether or not she is really dead, mostly because this show does live in a world where there are all sorts of weird things that happen on a near-constant basis. For now, though, we have to assume that she is gone — there are only so many fake-outs that a series like this can do while still coming across as even remotely believable. Eventually, you do have to draw more of a line.

Story-wise, the biggest struggle for Liz is going to be this — if she is legitimately ready to come at Reddington and defeat him once and for all, it’s not going to be altogether easy. For starters, she will need to find the proper resources. Reddington has the power of a full organization backing him up. What does she have? Presumably the task force, but she’s also recently betrayed them. She may have to win them over, and that may prove difficult since Reddington is helping to put away bad guys. He is of some value to them, whereas Liz’s mission is mostly personal.

Ultimately, there are a lot of big decisions coming for these characters. We just have to see what shakes out.

