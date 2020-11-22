The Trouble with Maggie Cole season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?







As we prepare for tonight’s finale airing on PBS, is The Trouble with Maggie Cole renewed for a season 2? Or, should we anticipate that this is going to be it?

For the time being, we’re going to have to hand down some rather-unfortunate news — namely, that there is no real news when it comes to the future of the British drama. It originally aired on ITV a little bit earlier on this year, and we’re now stuck in a holding pattern to learn if there is going to be anything else coming down the road. We know that we’d love more, but that doesn’t mean that we are actually going to get more.

The thing with a show like this, and really every British show in general, is that it comes down to whether the network wants more and then whether or not there is going to be more story to tell. These are shows that are often developed just for the sake of telling a specific story, as opposed to lasting for six or seven years. We’d say to exercise some patience.

Could the show’s performance on PBS impact the future on some level? It’s possible, since international attention does benefit the production studio back home. Yet, this will largely come down to ITV more than a US partner since that viewership is much larger and ITV is also an ad-supported network. You don’t get anywhere near the same benefit from the performance in America.

One thing that may have helped The Trouble with Maggie Cole in America in particular was getting to air on the same night as Roadkill. That series was a little bit more high-profile, especially since it featured a star in Hugh Laurie who is very familiar to American audiences thanks to what he’s done in House and other shows.

Do you want to see The Trouble with Maggie Cole season 2 happen?

