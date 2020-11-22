This Is Us season 5 spoilers: When to expect Randall, Laurel episode







The bad news when it comes to This Is Us season 5 is rather clear: It is off the air until January. Yet, there is a silver lining — when the show does return to NBC, it will do by taking on a big mystery fairly fast. The storyline with Randall’s biological mother is not going to be dangling over everyone forever. As a matter of fact, a lot is going to be made clear by the time we get to February, at least provided multiple episodes do air in a row.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, director/executive producer Ken Olin noted that episode 6 (which is currently in production) is going to be the one that lifts the veil on much of Laurel’s backstory. You could understand further just what happened to her — and hopefully, how she ended up with the mysterious fisherman who we’ve seen alongside his granddaughter:

“It’s a really extraordinary episode that Kay Oyegun wrote that she’s directing. She’s one of our most brilliant writers. It’s about Laurel and it’s beautiful. It’s one of our standalone episodes, it’s great.”

This means that basically, this episode could be an event like we’ve seen with some other one-shots over the years. What makes these episodes magical is that they really focus in and take their time. It’s important here, provided of course that Laurel’s backstory enables Randall to have a further sense of peace. That’s something that has been enormously important to him, and we sure hope that he can uncover it.

