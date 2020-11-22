The Undoing episode 5: Will we learn who killed Elena?







Are you ready for The Undoing episode 5 to arrive on HBO tonight? We know that we are closing in on the big finale, and this is when some answers are going to be revealed.

For the time being, let’s focus on this one: Who killed Elena? Really, is there any question bigger? We’re going to see the trial have a huge role in tonight’s episode, and through that there are going to be a handful of different things revealed. We just wouldn’t assume that everything is going to come out.

Our expectation instead is something along the lines of this: We’ll be able to eliminate a suspect from the board. Maybe that person will be Jonathan, though if that is the case the entire structure of the finale will change. Maybe it is Grace, but we suppose that a lot of the dramatic tension at the moment revolves around whether or not she is responsible. You want to continue to give Nicole Kidman some incredibly-meaty material for as long as you possibly can.

So what about the other candidates? We could see this episode being one where someone like Franklin is officially ruled out, or maybe it’s one that has us looking in a very different direction than we were before. We know that The Undoing is based on source material, but we have a hard time thinking that the rest of the series is going to follow directly what we’ve seen elsewhere. If that was the case, the show would lose a good sense of what makes it so intense right now — it’s the thrill of the unknown, and the near-constant questioning of what’s around every corner.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Undoing episode 5?

