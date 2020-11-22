His Dark Materials season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The hunt for the knife







Are you interested in learning a little bit more about His Dark Materials season 2 episode 4 when it airs on BBC One next week? There is a lot of exciting stuff ahead, especially as the search for the knife intensifies. Will and Lyra are going to work together, and they will be a part of some pretty dramatic showdowns along the way.

So what else is coming? What other characters are going to take center stage? Below, CarterMatt has the full His Dark Materials season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

In search of the knife, Will and Lyra try to gain entry into the Torre Degli Angeli.

In Oxford, Boreal’s offer of private funding is rebuked by Mary. Lee finds Grumman – or Jopari as he is now known.

Inside the tower, Lyra and Will discover a tied-up Giacomo and are forced into a tense battle for the knife with Tullio.

In Oxford, Mrs Coulter meets Boreal and they travel through to Will’s Oxford for Lyra. Back in the café, Will promises Lyra they’ll get the alethiometer back from Latrom.

Lee and Jopari take to the sky in search of the bearer.

We’ll admit that outside of what’s happening with Lyra and Will, we’re very-much stoked to get more insight as to Mrs. Coulter and Boreal’s future. How could we not be at this point? We’ve seen so many good performances from Ruth Wilson on the show already, and her questionable morality and motives make her someone worthy of a full episode, let alone a handful of scenes.

Here is the bad news that we have to report on now — episode 4 is the halfway point of the season. Since there are only seven episodes in season 2, this is going to be a huge episode for establishing what the end of this story could be.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to His Dark Materials right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to His Dark Materials season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







