The Right Stuff season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?







Is The Right Stuff renewed for a season 2 over at Disney+, or should we expect for it to be following the season 1 finale? This is a worthy subject to dive into, and we’re happy to do so within this piece!

Let’s start with what is official — or in this case, not official at all. At the moment, there is no word as to whether or not the space-race adaptation is going to be coming back to the streaming service. Yet, there is a significant beacon of hope. According to a new report from Deadline, The Right Stuff was handed a generous tax credit from the California Film Commission to move production to Los Angeles. This is a move that could make things more accommodating for the cast and crew, but also more cost-effective than ever.

Should you consider this a really strong sign that The Right Stuff is coming back? Absolutely, and we’d be stunned if it didn’t. This is one of those shows that has more story to tell sure, but it also comes from a streaming service still in need of a large library of live-action programming. So far, The Mandalorian is the biggest show that Disney+ has, but they need more than that to keep adult audiences tuning in. This is a show that is somewhat unique to their service, as it looks at history while also focusing in some signature Disney themes like hope and adventure. It’s one that could also continue to build an audience over time.

As for when The Right Stuff season 2 could potentially air, we’d advise you to be patient for the time being. Because of the pandemic multiple productions are being delayed or switched around, and filming isn’t going to start until a renewal is 100% official in the first place. We’ll be lucky to see the show back in 2021, and we’re sure Disney+ would like for it to return then so that it can keep it fairly fresh in viewers’ minds.

What do you want to see on The Right Stuff season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

Also, remember to keep coming back to score some other assorted updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







